In memoriam Mansur Khaksar
 

Editors

Mehdi Kia

Yassamine Mather

Ardeshir Mehrdad

Editorial Board

Aziz Al Azmeh

Hamid Dabashi

Bridget Fowler

Khalil Hindi

Mansour Khaksar

Moshe Machover

István Mészáros

Nasser Mohajer

Younes Parsa Benab

Simon Pirani

Haifa Zangana

 

 

Misadventures in violence in Yemen

 Charles Schmitz    April 30  

Major shakeup in Saudi Monarchy

 Patrick Martin        April 30

Coming to terms with American Empire

 Stratfor                  April 14  

Russia nervously eyes US-Iran deal

 Stratfor                  April 7  

Yemen: Houthi militia takes over Tais

 Nile Williamson    Mar 23  

Syria Kurds: Experiments in government

 Gareth Watkins   Mar 11  

PFLP: 'Paradise is in this life not next'

VICE News         Mar 3

Wrong kind of radicalisation

 Mike Macnair     Feb 28  

It didn't need to be done. On Charlie Hebdo

 Tariq Ali                Jan 30

Greece's fight against European austerity

 Tariq Ali                 Jan 20  

CIA roots of Islamic Fundamentalism

 Yassamine Mather   Jan 15  

Reflections on the events in France

 Alan Woods      Jan 10 2015

Turkey's AKP pits Kurd against Kurd

 Al-Monitor         Jan 10, 2015  

Syria: Islamists come out on top

 Mussab Alhamadee  Dec 19  

Palestinian Left

 Al Akhbar                    Dec 18  

Turkey and WW1

 Esen Uslu                     Oct 31  

Deepening gloom in Kurdistan

 A Whitcomb & R Aziz   Oct 12  

Turkey and the Islamic State

 Vicken Cheterian        Sept 23  

Hamas' chances

 Nathan Thrall         Aug 20  

Isis Consolidates

 Patrick Cockburn    Aug 7  

Hamas's Chances

 Nathan Thrall          Aug 7  

Battle for Bagdad

 Patrick Cockburn    Aug 1  

Palestine: Artists, activists, Nobel Peace laureates: Video

 Countercurent       July 31  

Gaza: open letter by 24 clinicians

 The Lancet              July 31  

Iran: Arrogance and the Supreme Leader

 Yassamine Mather   July 8  

Sectarian myth of Iraq

 Sami Ramadani        June 23  

Background reading on Iraq

 MERIP report          June 15  

Egypt: Sisiphus

 MERIP report          June 14

People protest in Turkey

 Countercurrents       June 3  

Iran: a historic about turn

 Adreshir Mehrdad    May 3  

Iran: turbulence in civil society

 Ardeshir Mehrdad     May 3  

Iran: political legacy of hostage taking

 Yassamine Mather    May 3

Syria: suspects into collaborators

 Peter Neumann      April 12  

Ukraine: Big Oil "lead drive to war

 Mike Whitney        Mar 12  

Social media in Syria

 RT Question more    Feb 12  

Struggle for Syria's regions

 MERIP Report          Feb 12  

Sisi's Egypt

 Open Democracy     Jan 29  
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
   
     
     
     
   
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
   
     
     
     
   
     
   
     
     
     
     
     
   
     
     
     
     
   
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
   
     
     
     
     
     
   
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
   
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
   
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
   
     
     
     
     
   
     
     
     
   
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
   
   
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

 

 

 

 

 

 
